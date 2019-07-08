Track fault causing delays on North-South Line during evening peak

SINGAPORE - A track fault near Yew Tee station is causing delays on the North-South Line during the evening peak on Monday (July 8).

Alerts from commuter groups said train announcements had warned of journeys from Jurong East to Kranji taking five minutes longer than usual.

Facebook user Alan Charles Yap, an administrator for disruption alert group Tata SMRT, posted a video clip at around 5.45pm of a train travelling at approximately half the speed from Yew Tee towards Kranji.

But as with most glitches during peak periods, the delay is likely to have knock-on effects on other parts of the network in the form of more crowding on station platforms and trains.

Mr Yap said the video was taken from the window of his flat.