Track fault causes delays on Circle Line on Friday morning

SINGAPORE – A track fault on the Circle Line (CCL) caused trains to run slower from Dhoby Ghaut to Promenade stations and from Marina Bay to Stadium stations on Friday morning.

Commuters are advised to factor in an additional 30 minutes of travelling time, transport operator SMRT said in a Facebook post at about 5am.

The delays were due to a crack on the rail track at the crossing between Promenade and Esplanade stations and between Promenade and Bayfront stations that was detected at 2.20am, said SMRT.

Instead of the Circle Line, commuters are advised to take the North-South Line, East-West Line and Downtown Line.

Free regular bus services are available between Paya Lebar and Dhoby Ghaut stations and Paya Lebar and Marina Bay stations.

Bridging bus services will be made available between Paya Lebar and Promenade stations.

In-train and station announcements will be made to keep commuters informed. Commuters are also advised to follow the official channels for updates.

SMRT said it will be carrying out rail crossing replacement to restore the safe use of the tracks.

“As this involves detailed survey and the movement of heavy rails and equipment using engineering trains, normal train services will be affected at the affected stretch for the engineers to rectify the issue,” it said.