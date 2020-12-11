S'pore to lift border restrictions for visitors from Taiwan from Dec 18

SINGAPORE - Visitors from Taiwan will be able to come into Singapore for all forms of travel and not be quarantined from next Friday (Dec 18), provided they test negative for Covid-19 on arrival.

The same applies to Singapore citizens, permanent residents and long-term pass holders returning from Taiwan, the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) said on Friday (Dec 11), as it announced the Republic's decision to unilaterally open its borders to Taiwan.

"Taiwan has a comprehensive public health surveillance system and has displayed successful control over the spread of the Covid-19 virus," said the CAAS.

"Over the past 28 days, Taiwan has zero local Covid-19 cases. The risk of importation from Taiwan is low."

Visitors from Taiwan will now be able to apply for an air travel pass for entry into Singapore from next Friday.

The CAAS will also update Singapore's travel advisory to allow for travel to Taiwan.

The opening is unilateral, as restrictions in Taiwan remain in place, with leisure and social visits by foreign nationals currently banned.

Taiwan is the sixth place that Singapore has unilaterally opened up to, after Australia, Brunei Darussalam, mainland China, New Zealand and Vietnam.

The CAAS said that as at 11.59pm on Thursday, it had approved 9,284 applications for visitors from these places, and received 4,050 visitors.

As at 11.59pm on Wednesday, all visitors who arrived in Singapore under the air travel pass scheme have tested negative for Covid-19.