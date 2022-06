SINGAPORE - Travellers have snapped up weekend peak-time tickets for the train service between Johor Bahru and Woodlands, which resumes operations this Sunday (June 19).

The Keretapi Tanah Melayu (KTM) train service, also known as the Tebrau Shuttle, takes only five minutes to get from Woodlands to JB. It was suspended from March 24, 2020, due to the Covid-19 pandemic.