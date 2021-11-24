Three bus services plying sectors of DTL to be rerouted

The routes of three SBS Transit bus services - 22, 65 and 506 - will be amended from Dec 12 to avoid duplicating sectors of the Downtown Line (DTL).

This comes as ridership on these bus routes fell as more commuters switched to the rail service, said the transport operator on Monday.

Service 22, which currently operates between Ang Mo Kio and Tampines bus interchanges, will operate between Ang Mo Kio and Eunos bus interchanges instead.

It will cease to ply the sector between Eunos Link and Tampines Bus Interchange, which is covered by Service 65.

Commuters can also transfer to Service 8, which takes an alternative route through Tampines, or to the East-West MRT line.

Service 65 between Tampines and HarbourFront bus interchanges will no longer stop at two pairs of bus stops in Tampines Avenue 1 and Avenue 5, and will instead ply Tampines Avenue 4.

Affected commuters can transfer to the amended service in Bedok Reservoir Road by taking alternative services 21, 67 and 168.

Service 506 will no longer service the eastern area. Its new route will be between Jurong East Bus Interchange and Serangoon Bus Interchange, instead of Upper East Coast Bus Terminal.

The new route will include an express sector on the Pan-Island Expressway between Bukit Batok and Toa Payoh.

Alternative public transport options are the MRT, or bus services 5, 8 and 59 between Bedok Reservoir Road and Toa Payoh, and 21, 25, 28, 45, 46, 67 and 228 in the eastern region.