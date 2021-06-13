They keep the airport functioning despite the risks and discomfort

Last month, a colleague of Ms Faridah Abdul Latiff's at Changi Airport was infected with Covid-19.

A few other colleagues from the Sats' customer service team in Terminal 3 were ordered into quarantine as they were identified as close contacts of Covid-19 cases.

But Ms Faridah and her colleagues remained upbeat.

They did video calls almost daily with their quarantined colleagues to show support.

The team also received a boost after the colleague with Covid-19 recovered and returned to work. The 66-year-old, who is fully vaccinated, had only developed a runny nose and sore throat.

"He said that it is lucky that we have got the Covid-19 vaccine, as he believed it led to his symptoms being very mild," said Ms Faridah.

Ms Faridah and her co-workers are among some 14,000 workers who have remained on the front lines at Changi Airport throughout the pandemic, and recently found themselves under scrutiny when a cluster emerged at Terminal 3.

They include cleaners, immigration officers and trolley handlers, more than 90 per cent of whom have been vaccinated against Covid-19, but who must still adopt stringent precautions to minimise their risk of infection.

The new normal for the workers means the discomfort of regular Covid-19 swab tests, as well as donning personal protective equipment (PPE) for most of their shifts.

Ms Faridah, 46, who works in the transit area of the airport, has to wear an N95 mask, face shield, gloves, and protective gown.

Her job includes driving passengers in a buggy, and responding if anyone needs help. She handles passengers from some six flights during her daily eight-hour shift, and has to change into a new set of PPE after every flight.

"In the zone I work in, we can't even see the faces of our friends because of the PPE," she said.

"Many of the passengers are also in full PPE - they look like astronauts."

Certis aviation security officer Ahmad Faiz Amirul Zainuddin, 28, who screens passengers and their luggage, said it was difficult at first to work in full protective garb, but he is now used to it.

It became required attire for him last month after a Covid-19 cluster emerged at Terminal 3. A few of his colleagues were infected.

"When we first heard of the news of the cluster, we were shocked, and we were worried for ourselves and our colleagues," he said.

"But it gave us the motivation to ensure we take care of ourselves."

Sats duty manager for cargo operations Peter Krishna, 49, who manages import operations at the airfreight terminal, said workers perspire profusely when breaking down cargo in hot weather.

"However, we know it is better to be safe than sorry."

Workers said they were assured about their safety with vaccinations and the precautions at the airport - and they take extra care even after they leave work.

Immigration officer Sergeant Denyce Loo, 25, who clears passports and issues stay-home notices, wipes down her personal belongings before leaving.

Once home, the assistant team leader at the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority hops into the shower before interacting with her family.

"Honestly, I feel a bit guilty because my risk of exposure to the virus is high, so I am more worried for my parents. I am also worried that if anything happens (with me), it would spread to the larger community," she said.

Both she and her parents have been vaccinated, which has helped ease her concerns.

Ms Melissa Ong, 31, a terminal manager with Changi Airport Group, said the regular Covid-19 swab tests for airport workers helped to reassure her.

"At the start, it was very uncomfortable, but we all came to understand that it's actually the best for us and our families. The tests let us feel safe when we go home," she said.

One front-line worker, however, is particularly confident about keeping a lid on the Covid-19 virus.

LS 2 Services cleaning supervisor Cliffton Sanjeev Pereira, 42, who is in charge of a team of about eight cleaners within a zone in Terminal 1, said their workload has tripled during the pandemic.

FOR SAFETY'S SAKE At the start, it was very uncomfortable, but we all came to understand that it's actually the best for us and our families. The tests let us feel safe when we go home. MS MELISSA ONG, terminal manager with Changi Airport Group, on the discomfort of having to undergo regular Covid-19 swab tests.

Not only are high-touch points cleaned more frequently and thoroughly, more attention is also being paid to the general cleanliness of the airport.

On whether he has experienced any stigma as a front-line worker, Mr Pereira said he has noticed travellers avoiding him at the airport.

He and several colleagues have also faced issues in booking private-hire vehicles to and from the airport.

But, despite the challenges and risk of exposure to Covid-19, airport workers told The Sunday Times they want to stay on.

Most said they enjoy working in the aviation sector, and are willing to knuckle down till travellers return in numbers again.

Mr Foong Ling Huei, head of foreign operators surveillance in the flight standards division at the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS), said he and his colleagues want nothing more than to keep flights coming.

Mr Foong, 44, who heads a team at CAAS that developed safe travel measures for air crew amid the pandemic, said: "It's very sad to go to the airport now and see everything boarded up... There was always this sense of excitement and happiness in the air, but today it's all gone.

"Personally, I would like to see Changi come back alive again."

Toh Ting Wei