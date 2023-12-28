The Gist 2023: The biggest transport stories in Singapore

SINGAPORE - There was never a dull moment in the transport sector in 2023 as certificate of entitlement (COE) premiums soared to new heights, public transport fares climbed, and Changi Airport Terminal 2 returned to full swing with a four-storey digital waterfall display as its centrepiece.

These are five of the biggest stories involving cars, planes and trains in 2023.

1. Record-breaking COE premiums

2023 will go down in the history books as the year that COE premiums for larger cars and the Open category crossed the $150,000 mark.

Driven by low supply and robust demand, premiums had already been surging for most of 2022 before hitting new highs in 2023.

For six consecutive tender exercises between August and October, new records were set in the larger car category, which peaked at $150,001, and the Open category, which reached a high of $158,004. The Open category can be used for any vehicle type except motorcycles but ends up almost exclusively for bigger, more powerful cars.

In May, the Government moved to bring forward and redistribute five-year COEs due to expire in the next projected supply peak. This was meant to be a one-off exercise, but prices continued rising.

In November, Acting Transport Minister Chee Hong Tat said COE supply will increase further in 2024 until the peak supply years in 2026 and 2027, using this “cut and fill” method.

With the boost in supply, COE prices ended lower across the board at the last tender of 2023 on Dec 20, with industry watchers expecting premiums to ease further in 2024.

Why it matters:

Sky-high COE prices in 2023 have made it harder for many Singaporeans to own a car, especially if they need one.

The soaring premiums have had ripple effects on other parts of the motor industry. For instance, used cars have become more expensive and drivers of private-hire vehicles face higher rental rates.

Industry observers have said the Government’s “cut and fill” approach will help to stabilise COE prices, but there are downsides, including the risk of more cars on the roads in the short term.