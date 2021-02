American electric car maker Tesla has secured approval to start selling its cars here, which observers reckon could be priced from $145,000 - or less than a petrol-driven Toyota Camry.

A 377kW Tesla Model 3 Performance and 239kW Model 3 Standard Range appeared on the Land Transport Authority's (LTA) fuel economy comparison site last week. The site typically lists cars from manufacturers and their authorised agents, and not parallel importers.