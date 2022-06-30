Tengah residents to get dedicated car-sharing service from June next year

SINGAPORE - Residents in Tengah town will have access to various electrified Toyota models through a car-sharing pilot between Toyota distributor Borneo Motors and energy provider SP Group.

The announcement was made at a signing ceremony for the memorandum of understanding between the two parties on Thursday (June 30).

When launched in June next year, the cars can be booked through the SP smartphone app or the Kinto Share app operated by Borneo Motors.

This will be the first time that users of SP Group's services can hire a car through its smartphone app.

Ms Jasmine Wong, the chief executive of Inchcape Singapore and Greater China, which owns Borneo Motors, said: "With this initiative, we combine our expertise in electrified vehicles with SP Group's eco-charging solutions to embark on a significant step in steering the nation towards a more responsible and sustainable way of living."

In addition, Borneo Motors and SP Group will set up an innovation and experience centre in the housing estate to help Tengah residents learn about sustainable mobility solutions.

Borneo Motors launched Kinto Share last year for its on-demand car-sharing service with Lexus models. On its website, prices for daily rental start from $198.

The collaboration with SP Group will see the vehicles being parked at dedicated carparks in the Tengah township. The exact details are still being worked out.

This is the first time Kinto Share will serve a housing estate.

Currently, users of the car-sharing service pick up the vehicles from the Lexus Boutique in Leng Kee Road. They can also pay for doorstep delivery and retrieval.

SP Group and Borneo Motors are also conducting joint research in electrification, focusing on areas such as user behaviour and vehicle energy consumption, to further develop their future electric mobility programmes.

The pilot, which runs for five years, will initially have eight Toyota models, seven of which are hybrids that do not require access to an EV charger. The eighth is the bZ4X, the Japanese car brand's first fully-electric vehicle, which will be officially launched in Singapore by then.

A plug-in hybrid model is said to be in the pipeline.

To encourage take-up, Tengah residents will be offered preferential rates for both the car rental and EV charging.

Located in the western part of Singapore, Tengah consists of five districts with 42,000 residential units.

Touted as a "smart-energy town", it features EV-ready carparks. Solar panels located on the top of residential blocks supply the needed electricity to power selected parking lots with EV chargers.