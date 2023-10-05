Tender called to build S’pore’s longest elevated cycling bridge across PIE by 2027

SINGAPORE – A 682m-long cycling bridge spanning a 14-lane section of the Pan-Island Expressway (PIE) will be built near St Andrew’s Junior School by 2027.
The Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) on Thursday called a tender to build the bridge, which will be the longest of its kind here. It will form part of a new 1.2km link that will allow pedestrians and cyclists to travel seamlessly between the park connector next to St Andrew’s Junior College and the neighbourhood park at Jalan Taman.
Also being built are elevated ramps, street-level paths, an underpass near Mar Thoma Road in Bendemeer, as well as paths stretching from Mar Thoma Road to Jalan Taman that will hang over the Kallang River.
These works are the final piece of a larger project by URA to turn the Kallang Park Connector into a 10km-long seamless commuting route, cutting the time needed to cycle from Bishan to the Central Business District from about one to 1½ hours, to about 30 to 45 minutes.
Five other connections that form this Bishan-to-city cycling route were opened to the public on Thursday, after more than two years of construction.
The works involved improvements to an underpass at the Central Expressway (CTE) near Toa Payoh Lorong 8 and another one in Geylang Road, two new underpasses in Upper Boon Keng and Kallang Bahru, as well as new street-level crossings in Serangoon Road and Bendemeer Road.
These help to provide a seamless commute along the Kallang Park Connector, which was previously interrupted by expressways and major roads from Bishan to Potong Pasir, and from Kolam Ayer to Marina Bay.
National Development Minister Desmond Lee, who officiated the opening of these new and improved connections, said the Bishan-to-city project supports the nation’s sustainability objectives by facilitating greener commutes.
“This project has allowed us to create vibrant public spaces with the community. We also have plans to enhance residents’ access to Kallang River,” he added.
At the CTE underpass, the headroom has been increased from 1.9m to 2.4m, and lights have been installed to brighten what was previously a dimly-lit space.
Terrazzo and timber seats have been added to one side of the underpass, while a 110m-long wall mural was installed on the other side, depicting scenes of the Kallang River over the years.
To create a sense of place, URA said the floor beside this seating area was designed with wavy patterns and copper inlays of fish to simulate a river scene. Blue light is projected on the floor between 7pm and midnight to intensify this wavy effect.
Similarly, copper inlays of birds and animals that can be found in Singapore – such as the smooth-coated otter, white-breasted water hen and oriental pied hornbill – decorate the new 34m-long underpasses built in Upper Boon Keng and Kallang Bahru.
The sides of both underpasses are also lined with 3D concrete wall murals that depict the flora and fauna found along Kallang River.
Meanwhile, street-level crossings near both locations have been widened from 3m to 6m, allowing for dedicated pedestrian and bicycle crossings.
In Geylang Road, URA said the existing underpass has been made more inviting, with a 25m-long wall mural and additional lighting to brighten up the space.
The corner of one of the original retaining walls was reconstructed to provide a better line of sight for users, and improve ventilation and lighting in the underpass.
At nearby Sims Avenue, a new crossing has been added near Kallang MRT station. This reduces the distance that a cyclist or pedestrian using Kallang Park Connector needs to travel to cross the road, from 390m to 70m now.
The new traffic light crossings and shared paths in Serangoon Road and Bendemeer Road also provide more direct access for cyclists and pedestrians, who previously had to take a longer route to cross the two roads, URA added.
However, the journey there will only become seamless in the second quarter of 2024, after separate construction work that is ongoing beside Whampoa South Road is completed.
The infrastructural improvements to Kallang Park Connector, built in 1992, were first proposed by URA eight years ago in 2015, and the ideas were presented to the public for feedback at an exhibition in 2017.
URA said it engaged key stakeholders like the cycling community while in-depth engineering studies were carried out. Various issues and options were discussed before arriving at the final blueprint, it added.
These included ways to retain maximum public access to the riverfront, overcoming engineering challenges, as well as considering suitable amenities to add to allow for a safer and more enjoyable commute.
The PIE link proved to be the most tricky. In 2020, URA had said that more in-depth studies and coordination were needed due to the design of the proposed cycling bridge and the complex nature of carrying out construction over traffic.
The construction works for the other five connections along the Bishan-to-city route also became a source of frustration for cyclists, as the closure of some sections of the Kallang Park Connector resulted in them needing to take lengthy detours.