Tender called to build S’pore’s longest elevated cycling bridge across PIE by 2027

SINGAPORE – A 682m-long cycling bridge spanning a 14-lane section of the Pan-Island Expressway (PIE) will be built near St Andrew’s Junior School by 2027.

The Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) on Thursday called a tender to build the bridge, which will be the longest of its kind here. It will form part of a new 1.2km link that will allow pedestrians and cyclists to travel seamlessly between the park connector next to St Andrew’s Junior College and the neighbourhood park at Jalan Taman.

Also being built are elevated ramps, street-level paths, an underpass near Mar Thoma Road in Bendemeer, as well as paths stretching from Mar Thoma Road to Jalan Taman that will hang over the Kallang River.

These works are the final piece of a larger project by URA to turn the Kallang Park Connector into a 10km-long seamless commuting route, cutting the time needed to cycle from Bishan to the Central Business District from about one to 1½ hours, to about 30 to 45 minutes.

Five other connections that form this Bishan-to-city cycling route were opened to the public on Thursday, after more than two years of construction.

The works involved improvements to an underpass at the Central Expressway (CTE) near Toa Payoh Lorong 8 and another one in Geylang Road, two new underpasses in Upper Boon Keng and Kallang Bahru, as well as new street-level crossings in Serangoon Road and Bendemeer Road.

These help to provide a seamless commute along the Kallang Park Connector, which was previously interrupted by expressways and major roads from Bishan to Potong Pasir, and from Kolam Ayer to Marina Bay.

National Development Minister Desmond Lee, who officiated the opening of these new and improved connections, said the Bishan-to-city project supports the nation’s sustainability objectives by facilitating greener commutes.

“This project has allowed us to create vibrant public spaces with the community. We also have plans to enhance residents’ access to Kallang River,” he added.

At the CTE underpass, the headroom has been increased from 1.9m to 2.4m, and lights have been installed to brighten what was previously a dimly-lit space.

Terrazzo and timber seats have been added to one side of the underpass, while a 110m-long wall mural was installed on the other side, depicting scenes of the Kallang River over the years.