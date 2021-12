SINGAPORE - A Temasek Polytechnic start-up in China is producing what it claims to be the world's lightest and smallest hydrogen fuel cell.

Chongqing Fuel-Cell Technology Innovation & Industry Research, set up in April 2020 by Chongqing High-Tech Industry Research Institute and the polytechnic with a registered capital of 45 million yuan (S$9.6 million), said it has made a 5kW air-cooled fuel cell stack that weighs 2kg and measures 35mm by 230mm by 300mm (about the size of a laptop).