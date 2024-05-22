TEL Stage 4: The challenge of building an MRT tunnel close to the KPE

SINGAPORE - Thirty-seven centimetres – that is all that separates a section of the Thomson-East Coast Line (TEL) MRT tunnel running parallel to Tanjong Rhu Road from the Kallang-Paya Lebar Expressway (KPE) tunnel beneath it.

The gap is less than half the height of some car tyres.

Routing the tunnel – which is about 3m underground – to go across the KPE was necessary for the MRT line to serve residents in the Tanjong Rhu area, a spokesperson for the Land Transport Authority (LTA) told The Straits Times on May 20 ahead of the opening of the fourth stage of the TEL.

Seven new MRT stations – Tanjong Rhu, Katong Park, Tanjong Katong, Marine Parade, Marine Terrace, Siglap and Bayshore – will open on June 23.

Avoiding the underground expressway, the spokesperson said, would mean locating the MRT tunnel beyond East Coast Parkway and away from the residential area.

This portion of the tunnel took 24 months to complete. It involved digging up a trench to construct the tunnel before filling up the surface, instead of drilling through the earth without removing the ground above.

To ensure that construction could be done safely, piles pre-cut to the correct length were driven into the ground to form the temporary earth-retaining structure. LTA said this step was “crucial to prevent the risk of over-driving into the KPE structure”.

To minimise the risk of damaging the KPE, the excavators used to dig up the earth were fitted with flathead buckets, rather than the typical buckets with teeth.

The digging was done with measurements taken at each step, to ensure that the soil excavation went no farther than 1m above the base slab of the MRT tunnel, leaving enough buffer from the KPE.

Monitoring instruments were fitted into the expressway’s structure to provide real-time data to ascertain that the structure was not affected by the MRT construction work and that the temporary earth-retaining structures put in place for the tunnel worked as intended. The instruments were removed when the work was completed.

TEL Stage 4 will be connected to the first three stages of the line, from Woodlands North to Gardens by the Bay.

All four stages will eventually be linked to the fifth stage of the MRT line expected to be ready in 2026, comprising the Bedok South and Sungei Bedok stations.