TEL Stage 4 stations handed over to SMRT for final tests

Construction on TEL Stage 4 began in 2016, and it was originally scheduled to open in 2023. But the project timeline was delayed by a year due to Covid-19 disruptions.

In an interview with Lianhe Zaobao published on Jan 9, Transport Minister Chee Hong Tat said the authorities aim to open TEL Stage 4 in the first half of 2024.

LTA previously said that after the new stations are handed over, the operator would need a few months for staff familiarisation, as well as operation and maintenance training, including incident management.

According to LTA, public transport users going from East Coast Park to Orchard will be able to save up to 30 minutes in travel time with TEL Stage 4.

The three-station TEL Stage 1 from Woodlands North to Woodlands South opened in January 2020.

For TEL Stage 2, six stations from Springleaf to Caldecott were handed over to SMRT on April 30, 2021, before they were opened about four months later on Aug 28, 2021.

The third stage of the TEL from Stevens to Gardens by the Bay opened for passenger service on Nov 13, 2022. The 11 stations were handed over to SMRT about three months before, on Aug 17, 2022.

The fifth stage of the TEL – comprising Bedok South and Sungei Bedok stations – is expected to open in 2025.

Founder’s Memorial station will open in tandem with the actual memorial opening in 2027.

LTA previously said the TEL will provide more alternative travel routes for residents living in the eastern region of Singapore and along the North-South Corridor when it is fully completed.

More than 240,000 households will be within a 10-minute walk of a TEL station when Singapore’s sixth MRT line is fully operational.

In the initial years, the TEL is expected to serve about 500,000 passengers daily, with the figure rising to about one million passengers in the longer term.

As at October 2023, average weekly ridership on the TEL stood at 177,000.