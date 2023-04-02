TEL ridership nearly triples after opening of 11 new stations

SINGAPORE - The number of commuters using the Thomson-East Coast Line (TEL) has more than doubled in four months following the opening of 11 new stations last November that link northern Singapore with the city centre.

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) said average weekday ridership on Singapore’s sixth and newest MRT line rose from 60,000 in October 2022 to 160,000 in February 2023, with the opening of the 13.2km TEL Stage 3 (TEL3).

By February, the two busiest TEL3 stations, excluding interchanges, were Maxwell station, which serves offices and eateries in Tanjong Pagar and Chinatown, and Great World station, which has brought rail connectivity to the previously unserved River Valley and Kim Seng Road area.

More commuters are using the TEL3 interchange stations as well. These connect the TEL to the Downtown Line at Stevens station, the North-South Line (NSL) at Orchard and Marina Bay stations, the Circle Line at Marina Bay station, and to the East-West Line (EWL) and North East Line at Outram Park station.

LTA said the number of commuters travelling to and from Orchard and Outram Park stations has increased by around 10 per cent with the opening of TEL3 on Nov 13, 2022.

The first stage of the TEL opened three years ago in January 2020 with three stations between Woodlands North and Woodlands South. The second stage, comprising six stations between Springleaf and Caldecott, opened in August 2021.

With TEL3, which runs from Stevens through Orchard and Outram Park to Gardens by the Bay, more than 180,000 households are now within a 10-minute walk of a TEL station.

However, overall MRT ridership has yet to bounce back fully from the Covid-19 pandemic, and the recovery has been uneven, given the shift towards more flexible work arrangements.

Major housing developments near the mothballed Mount Pleasant and Marina South TEL stations, as well as the upcoming Bayshore station, are also yet to be built.

Another 10 stations from Founders’ Memorial to Sungei Bedok, including Bayshore, will open in two phases in 2024 and 2025.

In 2026, Woodlands North station will also be connected via an underground link to the upcoming Johor Bahru-Singapore Rapid Transit System Link.

The TEL is expected to serve 500,000 commuters daily when the 43km line is fully operational around 2025, and about one million riders a day eventually.

As some segments of the TEL run parallel with the NSL and EWL, the new line is expected to increase the resilience of the MRT network by lessening the load on Singapore’s two oldest rail lines. LTA could not confirm whether ridership on the other lines has been impacted.