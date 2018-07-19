Teen throws bikes into river; police report lodged

Bicycles from bike-sharing firms ofo and oBike were thrown into a river by a teenage boy off the Lorong Halus pedestrian bridge in Punggol.

In one Instagram story video, the teenager can be seen smiling as he pushes a bike into the river. In the second video, what appears to be the same person pushes another bike over the railing of the bridge while smoking a cigarette. A friend is heard warning him about getting "stomped", a reference to the citizen journalism site.

The videos were widely shared on social media, and posted on Stomp on Tuesday. From the clips, it is unclear when the incident occurred. In response to The Straits Times' queries, ofo said the case was brought to its attention and it was investigating, adding: "We are also in contact with the Singapore police as well."

The police confirmed yesterday that a report had been lodged, and said the 16-year-old boy is assisting with investigations.

ofo told ST it encourages the public to report cases of bikes being misused via its Facebook page and app.

"We are also working with a number of government agencies such as the Land Transport Authority, and Singapore Kindness Movement, to roll out user education campaigns that highlight safe and responsible cycling etiquette," it added.

Tee Zhuo