Swords, cigarettes and snakes: How ICA's image analysts detect cargo anomalies

SINGAPORE - Since October, the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) has been progressively implementing new initiatives at Tuas Port, with the aim of providing visitors with a seamless and more secure cargo clearance experience.

Technology will help to strengthen ICA's ability to prevent contraband items from entering Singapore, the authority said.

For instance, the radiographic scanning portal scans cargo for anomalies as vehicles go through it.

Checkpoint Inspector 1 (CI1) Muhammad Zakiyy Moideen, a radiographic image analyst with ICA, told reporters at Tuas Port on Monday (April 18) that such anomalies could be items with uneven image density or odd shapes, or those that were not declared in the cargo clearance permit by importers.

At Tuas Port, the scanners give image analysts both the top and side views of the items. This makes it easier to spot undeclared or contraband items being smuggled in.

For an item like a bicycle, if it is laid horizontally in a container, it may not be detected when the container is viewed from the side.

But viewed from the top, the bicycle would be easily spotted, explained CI1 Zakiyy.

Besides undeclared goods, image analysts at ICA checkpoints have also foiled attempts to illegally smuggle items such as katana swords and snakes into Singapore this year.