Surge in inquiries on trips to Batam, Bintan despite need for tests, SHN

Ferry operators that run trips to Batam and Bintan have been getting a flurry of inquiries since Monday, following Indonesia's announcement that it will start a travel bubble between Singapore and the two islands.

The interest comes despite a quarantine requirement for travellers returning from the islands.

Under the travel bubble arrangement, visitors from Singapore are allowed to travel quarantine-free to the Nongsapura ferry terminal in Batam and Bandar Bentan Telani ferry terminal in Bintan.

They must be fully vaccinated and have stayed in Singapore for at least 14 days before their arrival.

They must also show a negative result for a polymerase chain reaction test taken within three days before departing from Singapore, and take another when they arrive in Indonesia. They must stay within Nongsa in Batam and Lagoi in Bintan.

Travellers returning from the islands must serve a seven-day stay-home notice (SHN), as Singapore has yet to reciprocate Indonesia's move to open up for quarantine-free travel by sea.

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said yesterday that Singapore will discuss with Indonesia how it can make the new travel bubble two-way, hopefully without taking too long.

Mr Chua Choon Leng, general manager of Batam Fast Ferry, which will operate the travel bubble trips to Batam, said he has received about 30 calls from interested travellers. It aims to start the trips on Friday.

It also plans to introduce daily or twice-daily ferry trips to Batam, up from its current schedule of one trip every two days.

"Some people don't mind the SHN as they just really want to travel," said Mr Chua.

"Within Nongsa, there are five resorts, three golf courses and a beautiful seaside," he added.

"It is really not a bad place to spend three or four days in."

He said that those interested were more concerned about the costs of the Covid-19 tests required, which could go up to about $300 for a return trip.

He also cautioned that ferry ticket prices will increase, owing to the need to house workers within the travel bubble area in Batam and the routine Covid-19 testing the workers have to undergo.

A spokesman for another ferry operator between Batam and Singapore, Sindo Ferry, said it hopes for a chance to take part in the travel bubble scheme, adding that the phone has been ringing non-stop with inquiries.

Both ferry operators said the travellers between Singapore and Batam in the last two years were mostly returning nationals and people travelling for work.

Nongsa Resorts said interest from Singapore so far has come from those who want to play golf and those who want to travel but not take flights. It runs Turi Beach Resort, Nongsa Point Marina and Resort, Nongsa Village and Tamarin Santana Golf Club within Nongsa.

Its managing director, Mr Mike Wiluan, said that those who have inquired are keen on staying for longer periods, amid the shift to remote working that would allow travellers to stay longer overseas.

But Dr Michael Chiam, a senior tourism lecturer at Ngee Ann Polytechnic, said demand will be limited. "If it is just a unilateral arrangement, the number of people who will visit Batam or Bintan will be limited as many travellers may find it costly and inconvenient to adhere to the quarantine and testing requirements," he said.