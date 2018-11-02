Subaru recalls cars to fix engine, info display

Japanese carmaker Subaru has announced two worldwide recalls to fix vehicles with possible engine defects and those with faulty electronic displays.

In a statement yesterday, Subaru agent Motor Image said the move is a precaution against the possibility that under stress, valve springs in affected engines may fracture. This could result in an unusual noise coming from the engine, engine stalling and engine failing to restart.

The engine recall affects vehicles made from Jan 16, 2012, to May 14, 2013. These are Subaru BRZ coupes, Legacy sedans, Outback SUVs and Forester SUVs as well as Impreza sedans and XV crossovers equipped with the FA20 engine or FB20 engine.

Motor Image customers in the region will be notified about this recall. "We will work closely with affected customers to replace the valve springs and related parts, free of charge," the firm added.

Separately, Subaru is also recalling the 2018 Legacy and Outback - made before Aug 1 - to fix "potential issues with multi-information displays". A programming issue may cause inaccuracies between what is shown on the display, regarding the amount of fuel left, and the actual drivable distance left.

"Subaru is taking a precautionary measure to ensure that information on the fuel gauge and the amount of drivable distance left is accurate," the company said.

A spokesman for Tan Chong International, the Hong Kong-listed group which includes Motor Image, said both recalls affect fewer than 100 cars in Singapore, and around 9,000 vehicles in the region under Motor Image.