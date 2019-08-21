P6 pupils' work on using shared bicycles properly wins LTA award

SINGAPORE - Over nine months last year, a class of Primary 6 pupils worked on a campaign to promote proper usage of shared bicycles.

Their efforts culminated in a video that was promoted on social media and a pamphlet that was distributed to the public.

The work of the Sengkang Primary School pupils and their teacher was recognised on Wednesday (Aug 21), when the Land Transport Authority (LTA) gave them the top award in the schools category of the Active Mobility Safety Advocate Award, as part of its Annual Safety, Health and Environmental Award Convention.

It was the first time that awards for the promotion of safety on public paths was given at the convention.

The Sengkang Primary pupils, who have since graduated, were represented by Zakeerah Jamaluddin, 13, and form teacher Aaron Wong, 35. They received the award from Transport Minister Khaw Boon Wan.

The class of 38 had worked on the initiative as part of the Values in Action project, which is meant to support students' development as socially responsible citizens.

Zakeerah, who was part of the project's publicity team, said: "We were supposed to reflect on problems in the society and community, and one of the classmates suggested the topic of wrong usage of shared bikes which interested many of us.



​The class of 38 Sengkang Primary School pupils, who have since graduated, was represented by Zakeerah Jamaluddin, 13, and form teacher Aaron Wong, 35. Transport Minister Khaw Boon Wan presented them with the award. PHOTO: LAND TRANSPORT AUTHORITY/FACEBOOK ​



"The award was very unexpected. We are very happy and proud to receive this as it shows that we have actually done something for the society."

Related Story No dearth of shared bikes with exit of biggest player

Some pupils contributed by illustrating the graphics on the publicity pamphlet, while others helped to produce the video promoting safe riding with the help of Mr Wong.

They also worked with the Land Transport Authority, North East Community Development Council and the Safe Cycling Task Force for the project, and promoted their publicity video through the social media channels of these partners.

The efforts culminated in an outreach session in end-October last year, where pupils reached out to about 200 cyclists and pedestrians in Sengkang about using shared bikes properly and safe path-sharing.

More than 50 awards were given out at the convention.

Lum Chang Building Contractors snagged the LTA Contractors Challenge Shield, the convention's top award. The company, which had carried out works on Tanah Merah MRT station, was recognised for its safe practices on site and safety culture.

There were other Active Mobility Safety Advocate Award winners as well. Northlight School received the merit prize in the schools category for its programme to educate students on safe cycling, while the Nee Soon Central Active Mobility Patrol Team and Tanjong Pagar-Tiong Bahru Active Mobility Patrol Team were recognised for their contributions in the community category.