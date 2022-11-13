Stations buzzing on first day of operations for third stage of Thomson-East Coast Line

SINGAPORE – The third stage of the Thomson-East Coast Line (TEL) opened for passenger service on Sunday, drawing crowds taking photos of the trains and stations on Singapore’s newest MRT line.

Commuters included families, seniors and fitness enthusiasts on their way to a morning workout.

Mr Jacky Zhu, 40, his wife and their children aged three to eight years old, were excited about taking the train on the first day of its official operation.

The family boarded the MRT at Great World station at 9am and were heading to Gardens by the Bay.

The software engineer who works in a fintech firm said: “I wanted to see how long it would take for my daily commute to my office in Marina Bay.”

The 11 new stations which opened on Sunday are Stevens, Napier, Orchard Boulevard, Orchard, Great World, Havelock, Outram Park, Maxwell, Shenton Way, Marina Bay and Gardens by the Bay.

Commuters were given a preview of the line on Friday, when free rides were offered along 11 new stations but without any connections to any existing MRT lines. Some 500,000 turned up that day, said the Land Transport Authority.

Stevens station on the TEL connects to the Downtown Line, Orchard station to the North-South Line, Outram Park to the East-West and North-East lines and Marina Bay to the Circle and North-South lines.

Another passenger on the first day, Mr Dylan Tan, 31, took the train from Havelock station at 9am to meet his friends at Beauty World station for a morning hike at the Rifle Range Nature Park which opened on Saturday.

Mr Tan, a relationship manager in a bank, who goes hiking regularly on the weekends said that to visit the Rail Corridor, a trip by public transport from his home in Tiong Bahru would take 45 minutes.

The journey is now shortened to 20 minutes as he does not have to take a bus to Newton station before changing to the Downtown Line, Mr Tan said.