Stations along North-South, East-West lines to close earlier for maintenance work

SINGAPORE - Several stations along the North-South and East-West lines will close earlier in the next three months for maintenance work.

In April, Paya Lebar, Eunos, Kembangan and Bedok stations along the East-West Line (EWL) will shut at about 11pm on all Fridays and Saturdays, except for the 10th and 11th.

In May and June, Jurong East, Bukit Batok and Bukit Gombak stations on the North-South Line (NSL), as well as the Dover, Clementi, Jurong East and Chinese Garden stations on the EWL, will close earlier at 11pm on selected Fridays and Saturdays.

During the May and June closures, train services on the EWL between Queenstown and Buona Vista stations will operate as a two-way shuttle, with longer service intervals of up to 12 minutes.

"This arrangement allows train services to continue between these stations using a single track, while facilitating the turn-around of trains for the rest of the EWL," transport operator SMRT said in a press release on Wednesday (March 25).

The early station closures are to allow for the installation of 22kV power cables, as part of the renewal of the power supply system.

SMRT added that where feasible, work on railway noise barriers and replacement of track circuits will also be carried out along the early closure sectors in May and June.

Shuttle buses will run between Aljunied and Tanah Merah stations, between Jurong East and Choa Chu Kang stations, and between Buona Vista and Boon Lay stations during the early closures.

SMRT said more time will be needed for travel between the affected MRT stations using the shuttle bus services, and has advised commuters to plan their journeys ahead.

Singapore's rail reliability has been on an uptick, with train-km between delays breaching the one million mark in the first nine months of 2019.

The Government has pledged to invest more than $60 billion over the next decade to expand and renew the rail network.

To facilitate improvements, simulation facilities have been built to test signalling software before it is loaded onto actual train lines.