St Stephen’s School looking for new operator after being hit by school bus woes

SINGAPORE - A primary school in Siglap and its school bus operator have agreed to terminate a two-year contract just four weeks into the school term after numerous complaints from parents about the poor standard of service.
St Stephen’s School is now looking for a new operator, after Yeap Transport informed the school that it was unable to meet the expected service standards or address problems like buses turning up late to ferry pupils or not at all.
Parents have faced a litany of woes since St Stephen’s appointed Yeap Transport in October 2022 to provide bus services for two years until end-2024. The company beat out four other bidders to win the tender, one of which was incumbent Foo Transport, which had been doing the job for 26 years.
Things did not get off to a good start. Parents said they were uneasy about the lack of communication on transport arrangements ahead of school opening. They received confirmation of the timings for pickup only on Dec 31, 2022.
On its part, Yeap Transport said it had told parents earlier to expect the information to be delayed.
In a memo dated Dec 30, 2022, seen by The Straits Times, the school told parents that it “understands the pandemonium amid the school bus situation for 2023”, which it attributed to a “national shortage of school buses with the easing of Covid-19 curbs as the tourist industry picks up”.
The school said that while Yeap Transport sourced for more minibuses, the company would, in some cases, use large 40-seater buses to ferry 10 to 15 pupils and also use rental cars for pickups.
In a Jan 26 update to inform parents that the school is looking for a new operator, St Stephen’s principal Timothy Goh acknowledged that there were several changes in buses and drivers for some routes as Yeap Transport could not continue to engage the same buses.
“There were also difficulties in their communication, and the prices and timing of pickups and drop-offs were unclear and were revised several times,” he said. “There were also several issues with seatbelts and safety at drop-off points.”
After the first week of school, the parents of 52 pupils were informed on a Sunday evening that their children would have to find their own way to school the following morning.
In his Jan 26 update, Mr Goh said a group of bus subcontractors had informed Yeap Transport that they could not continue to provide services, affecting more than 150 pupils. The company could not cover all routes as a result, and decided to withdraw the morning bus service for 52 pupils.
Yeap Transport told ST that it had struggled to find enough drivers and buses to provide services at St Stephen’s since it won the contract in October.
The company resorted to using private-hire cars from car rental firm Lumens to plug the shortage of buses. Yeap Transport said it was bearing the higher cost of using cars instead of buses, and added that it had lost 30 bus contractors as at January.
Bus companies said school bus services come with unique challenges in terms of the resources and planning needed.
The strict timings needed to get children to school in the morning mean operators usually will not be able to ferry more than one batch of students to school each day. Some operators would bring public school students in extremely early, so that they can rush to pick up those going to international schools, which start later in the morning.
If the children live in landed housing estates where the roads tend to be narrower, only smaller buses can be used as larger buses will struggle to navigate the lanes where cars are parked on both sides of the road.
One retired bus driver said parents of younger children expect the buses to stop at their house gates, rather than have the children alight at the end of the road and walk the rest of the way home.
Mr Goh told ST that St Stephen’s was aware of the problems that parents were facing and is looking for a new operator. He did not want to comment further on any safeguards that may be put in place to avoid similar problems in the future.
St Stephen’s posted a tender on Jan 13 for a new school bus operator on a platform set up by the Ministry of Education. Submissions closed on Jan 25.
The new contract will run until end-2024, with an option to extend for two more years.
According to tender documents, St Stephen’s expects around 490 pupils out of the total student population of 1,300 to use the school bus service. The majority of pupils live in the nearby areas of Bedok, Upper East Coast and Katong.
Fares under the existing contract with Yeap Transport are between $137.16 a month for a one-way trip that is under 2km from the school using a bus with up to 15 seats and $402.84 a month for a two-way trip that is between 14km and 16km.
The fares are lower for trips using buses with more seats.
Besides St Stephen’s, Yeap Transport provides school bus services to three other primary schools in 2023. They are Opera Estate Primary in the east, and Pei Chun Public and Cedar Primary in Toa Payoh. The company also serves three international schools and six pre-schools.
The company, which started in 1979, has been better known for working with international schools. On its corporate website, the company said it handles more than 10,000 student riders daily and manages more than 468 buses.
Bus companies have flagged the struggle to find drivers after business activities resumed as Covid-19-related restrictions were lifted. Meanwhile, the cost of diesel fuel has stayed high since war broke out in Ukraine last February.
The persistently high certificate of entitlement premiums have made it expensive to replace ageing buses. Some owner-operators chose to retire from the trade and give up their vehicles rather than take out a loan to finance a new bus.
One parent who declined to be named claimed that a Yeap Transport driver who ferried his son had stopped the bus in the middle of the road and threatened to throw the boys out if they did not quieten down. This happened twice, he said.
“How do you expect boys this age to be quiet? The driver is obviously not suited to drive a school bus,” said the parent, whose son is in Primary 2.
Yeap Transport confirmed the incidents to ST, but said that on both occasions, the driver had raised his voice to get the boys to belt up as “the commotion was compromising safety”.
Its spokesman also said the driver has been told to “manage rider behaviour in a more appropriate manner”.
The parent said he has since cancelled the bus service and engaged Foo Transport, which lost the tender in October, to take his son home after school.