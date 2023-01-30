St Stephen’s School looking for new operator after being hit by school bus woes

SINGAPORE - A primary school in Siglap and its school bus operator have agreed to terminate a two-year contract just four weeks into the school term after numerous complaints from parents about the poor standard of service.

St Stephen’s School is now looking for a new operator, after Yeap Transport informed the school that it was unable to meet the expected service standards or address problems like buses turning up late to ferry pupils or not at all.

Parents have faced a litany of woes since St Stephen’s appointed Yeap Transport in October 2022 to provide bus services for two years until end-2024. The company beat out four other bidders to win the tender, one of which was incumbent Foo Transport, which had been doing the job for 26 years.

Things did not get off to a good start. Parents said they were uneasy about the lack of communication on transport arrangements ahead of school opening. They received confirmation of the timings for pickup only on Dec 31, 2022.

On its part, Yeap Transport said it had told parents earlier to expect the information to be delayed.

In a memo dated Dec 30, 2022, seen by The Straits Times, the school told parents that it “understands the pandemonium amid the school bus situation for 2023”, which it attributed to a “national shortage of school buses with the easing of Covid-19 curbs as the tourist industry picks up”.

The school said that while Yeap Transport sourced for more minibuses, the company would, in some cases, use large 40-seater buses to ferry 10 to 15 pupils and also use rental cars for pickups.

In a Jan 26 update to inform parents that the school is looking for a new operator, St Stephen’s principal Timothy Goh acknowledged that there were several changes in buses and drivers for some routes as Yeap Transport could not continue to engage the same buses.

“There were also difficulties in their communication, and the prices and timing of pickups and drop-offs were unclear and were revised several times,” he said. “There were also several issues with seatbelts and safety at drop-off points.”

After the first week of school, the parents of 52 pupils were informed on a Sunday evening that their children would have to find their own way to school the following morning.

In his Jan 26 update, Mr Goh said a group of bus subcontractors had informed Yeap Transport that they could not continue to provide services, affecting more than 150 pupils. The company could not cover all routes as a result, and decided to withdraw the morning bus service for 52 pupils.

Yeap Transport told ST that it had struggled to find enough drivers and buses to provide services at St Stephen’s since it won the contract in October.

The company resorted to using private-hire cars from car rental firm Lumens to plug the shortage of buses. Yeap Transport said it was bearing the higher cost of using cars instead of buses, and added that it had lost 30 bus contractors as at January.

Bus companies said school bus services come with unique challenges in terms of the resources and planning needed.