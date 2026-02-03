Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

SINGAPORE – The AirFish, a hovercraft-like vessel that skims over water, is set to start taking passengers from Tanah Merah Ferry Terminal in Singapore to Batam from the second half of 2026.

Unveiling this at a ceremony on the first day of the Singapore Airshow on Feb 3, home-grown technology and engineering group ST Engineering said ST Engineering AirX will enter a strategic partnership with ferry operator BatamFast to run this service.

ST Engineering AirX is a joint venture between the group and Singapore-based start-up Peluca.

BatamFast now operates 18 trips from Tanah Merah and HarbourFront ferry terminals in Singapore to Batam in Indonesia every day.

It will lease and operate an AirFish Voyager craft to ply the route.

Operations between Singapore and Batam are expected to start in the second half of 2026, subject to regulatory approvals, said ST Engineering.

It added that ST Engineering AirX and BatamFast will also explore opportunities to expand to new destinations across South-east Asia.

Mr Chua Choon Leng, general manager of BatamFast, told reporters at the unveiling event that it will take 25 minutes for the AirFish to reach Batam from Singapore, quicker than the 45 minutes for a typical journey by ferry.

He added that operational details, such as fares and the frequency of trips, have not been worked out.

Even so, he said fares will “certainly” be higher than for existing ferry rides. This is due to higher operating costs owing to the smaller capacity of eight passengers, compared with the 200 to 300 passengers on regular ferries.

Mr Leon Tan, managing director of ST Engineering AirX, said the service between Singapore and Batam will target resortgoers as well as business travellers heading to industrial parks in Batam.

“Prices are going to be a little bit on the premium side... because they are paying for speed,” he added.

Mr Chua listed Tioman Island in Malaysia, as well as Bawa, Telunas and Bintan islands in Indonesia, as other possible destinations for which BatamFast would explore the use of the AirFish.

On whether modifications to ferry terminal infrastructure are needed to accommodate the AirFish, Mr Tan said the craft needs only a simple set-up pieced together by floating platforms and square blocks for boarding and disembarking.

This makes it easily adaptable to different marinas and sea ports.

He also noted that the firm is looking at the possibility of deploying the AirFish in medical emergencies and for evacuation.

ST Engineering said it will also work with operator Wings Over Water Ferries (WOW) to bring the service to India.

WOW will lease and operate up to four AirFish craft, beginning in late 2026, with the start of operations subject to route approvals by the local authorities.

The AirFish Voyager, designed to carry eight passengers and two crew members, will be deployed on these routes. It is currently being assembled in Singapore .

Measuring 17m long and 15m wide, this wing-in-ground or waterborne craft operates on the principle of ground effect to skim above the water’s surface.

Ground effect improves the lifting characteristics of an aircraft’s wing when it is near the ground. Air beneath a wing is compressed when it is close to the ground, creating a cushioning effect.

The AirFish Voyager can skim above the waves at 100 knots, or about 185kmh , which is significantly faster than typical seagoing fast ferries that tend to travel at 30 knots. It can cover distances of up to 300 nautical miles.

Since 2024, ST Engineering AirX has been partnering Bureau Veritas, a testing, inspection and certification provider, on the classification and certification of the AirFish craft. It is expected to be certified by mid-2026.