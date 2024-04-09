ST Engineering joint venture AirX to test wing-in-ground craft in area off Changi

SINGAPORE – Tests for the AirFish, a craft that skims over water, are set to take place in an area off Changi twice a month from the third quarter of 2024.

Announcing the trials on April 9, the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) and ST Engineering AirX said they will identify an area off Changi for the tests.

ST Engineering AirX, a joint venture between technology and engineering group ST Engineering and Singapore-based start-up Peluca, manufactures the AirFish wing-in-ground craft.

A wing-in-ground craft is a waterborne craft that operates on the principle of ground effect to skim above the water surface. Ground effect improves the lifting characteristics of an aircraft’s wing when it is near the ground.

This is because air beneath a wing is compressed when it is close to the ground, creating a cushioning effect. This is how large-bodied birds, such as the albatross, conserve energy while flying.

The AirFish can be used for maritime travel between islands, such as Singapore and Batam or Bintan in Indonesia, said ST Engineering AirX general manager Leon Tan.

He added that the wing-in-ground craft can be reconfigured for cargo transport to carry a load of up to 1,000kg.

Other possible uses include maritime public transport, luxury travel, and support for potential coast guard and military applications, noted Mr Tan.

ST Engineering AirX will test both its single-engine and dual-engine AirFish 8 prototypes, which are designed to be operated by two crew members and can carry six to eight passengers.

Mr Tan said the trials will focus on engineering and certification testing. The AirFish may ferry interested partners and customers during the tests, subject to approval from stakeholders whom the company works with for the trials, including MPA.

Before it can start commercial operations, ST Engineering AirX will work with a classification society to obtain a validated technical assessment and certification for the vehicle’s classification as a maritime vessel.

ST Engineering AirX received its first order of up to 10 AirFish, with options for 10 more, from Turkish start-up Eurasia Mobility Solutions at the Singapore Airshow in February. The craft are meant to serve Turkey’s tourism and private transport sectors.

The AirFish 8 will be on public display at Marina South Pier from April 13 to 14 as part of the Singapore Maritime Week. The two-seat AirFish 3 will be on show at the event’s expo at the Suntec City Convention Centre from April 16 to 18.