While many Singaporeans have made the journey home in the light of the coronavirus pandemic, pilot Suzanna Seng has decided to stay put in Kigali, the capital of Rwanda, in east Africa.

For much of the last two months, the 36-year-old RwandAir senior first officer has been staying in her home there amid lockdown measures the country had introduced. But when the call comes, the Singaporean is back in the cockpit.