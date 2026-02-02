Singapore to set up national space agency on April 1 to develop and run space capabilities

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Minister-in-charge of Energy and Science and Technology Tan See Leng speaking at the opening of the inaugural Space Summit on Feb 2.

SINGAPORE – A national space agency will be formed on April 1 to enable Singapore to seize opportunities in the expanding space economy and develop and operate its space capabilities, said Minister-in-charge of Energy and Science and Technology Tan See Leng.



The National Space Agency of Singapore (NSAS) will have a multi-agency operations centre that will support government agencies with satellite tasking, or requesting satellite imagery of a specific location, and geospatial data analytics, Dr Tan said at the opening of the inaugural Space Summit on Feb 2.



These could be applied to areas such as port operations, urban planning, environmental monitoring and food security, said Dr Tan, who is also Manpower Minister.



The Space Summit on Feb 2 and 3 at the Sands Expo and Convention Centre is being held in conjunction with the Singapore Airshow running from Feb 3 to 8.

Singapore, said Dr Tan, will also look into further developing its constellation of satellites to meet national needs and specific situations in which they could be used across the equatorial region. “Our geographical location positions us to do more in this region,” he said.

At present, the Government co-owns three earth observation satellites with home-grown technology, defence and engineering group ST Engineering.

“We will also progressively build up and operate space situational awareness capabilities, to ensure the safety of our space assets in the increasingly congested space domain,” he added.



NSAS will develop national legislation and regulations for the space sector. It aims to be pro-innovation and pro-business, while meeting high standards for space safety and sustainability, said Dr Tan.

The agency will engage the space sector on plans for legislation.

Helming the agency as chief executive will be veteran public servant Ngiam Le Na, the deputy chief executive of DSO National Laboratories, Singapore’s largest defence research-and-development organisation.

With 25 years of experience in public service, Ms Ngiam has held various senior appointments, including deputy chief executive of the Defence Science and Technology Agency.

Ms Ngiam oversaw the acquisition and development of earth observation satellites to serve national needs in areas such as environmental monitoring, maritime security and disaster relief, said the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) on Feb 2.

Dr Tan said the new agency will expand on the existing functions of the Economic Development Board’s Office for Space Technology and Industry, to build “world-class space R&D capabilities, develop a thriving space industry and advance international partnerships”.

Since 2022, the Government has set aside more than $200 million for space R&D projects, supporting research institutes and companies in developing and testing their space technologies.



Going forward, Dr Tan said the authorities will invest in emerging areas such as climate and sustainability technologies, particularly satellite remote sensing for carbon monitoring; space sustainability technologies, including for space situational awareness; as well as microgravity research in space to advance human health sciences, such as novel therapeutics.

The Government will also expand its network of international partnerships and help space technology companies in Singapore capture regional growth opportunities.

Currently, 70 space companies and 2,000 professionals operate in the sector here, engaging in a range of activities from designing and making space parts to providing satellite-based services.

Singapore began its foray into space technology more than 50 years ago.



It established its first ground station in 1971, and launched its first communications satellite in 1998 and its first locally built satellite in 2011.



The Government, industry and academia have launched more than 30 satellites in the past 20 years.

MTI said NSAS will helm Singapore’s efforts to fully tap the value and opportunities of the growing global space economy, which is projected to reach US$1.8 trillion ($2.3 trillion) by 2035.