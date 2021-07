SINGAPORE - Fuel pump rates have shot up to record levels on the back of recovering oil prices and higher duties.

With the latest changes posted on Thursday (July 22), the popular 95-octane petrol is now retailing at between $2.49 (SPC) and $2.54 (Caltex, Shell) a litre before discount. The 92-octane, which is suitable for most cars but sold only at Caltex, Esso and SPC, is retailing at between $2.47 (SPC) and $2.50 (Caltex) a litre.