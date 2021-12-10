S'pore re-elected to the Council of the International Maritime Organisation

SINGAPORE - Singapore was on Friday (Nov 10) re-elected to the Council of the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) for a 15th consecutive term.

The IMO is a specialised agency of the United Nations (UN) that helps facilitate cooperation among governments on matters affecting international shipping, such as maritime safety and prevention of pollution from ships. The Council serves as the IMO's governing body and comprises 40 member states which are elected every two years by 175 member states.

Following the election, which was held on Friday during the IMO Assembly in London, Singapore's Transport Minister S. Iswaran said: "Singapore is honoured to be re-elected to the IMO Council, and we are grateful for the continued support of our fellow member states.

"Singapore will continue to work with all member states and stakeholders to advance the IMO's goals of facilitating safe, secure and sustainable shipping."

Mr Iswaran, who is also Minister-in-charge of Trade Relations, led the Singapore delegation at the Assembly. Officials from the Ministry of Transport (MOT) and the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore were also part of the contingent.

With the re-election, the Republic will sit on the council for another two-year term from 2022 to 2023, the Ministry of Transport (MOT) said.

Singapore was first elected to the IMO Council in 1993 and has since been re-elected to the Council at subsequent biennial IMO Assemblies, the ministry added.

As an IMO Council Member, Singapore has played an active role in the organisation and serving in various leadership positions.

The Republic has helped to enhance navigational safety for the international maritime community, promoting efficient and sustainable shipping, protecting the marine environment, maritime training and capacity building, and implemented measures to assist sea farers during the Covid-19 pandemic, said MOT.

For instance, Singapore and IMO this year (2021) jointly launched two different initiatives that will help countries on their digitalisation and decarbonisation journeys, said MOT.

"In addition, Singapore has recently contributed USD 100,000 to support the Initial IMO Strategy on reduction of greenhouse gas emissions from ships," the ministry added.

The maritime sector is a major emitter of greenhouse gases, which contribute to climate change.

Singapore's Maritime and Port Authority is also developing a blueprint to chart out decarbonisation strategies to cut shipping emissions over the next four decades.