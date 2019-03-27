Speed-regulating strips up today at Marine Parade roundabout

Work to install speed-regulating strips at a Marine Parade roundabout - where a fatal accident took place last week - began late last night and is expected to be completed this morning.

Mr Lim Biow Chuan, the MP for Mountbatten, where the roundabout is located, told The Straits Times this after a visit to the site with representatives from the Land Transport Authority (LTA) yesterday.

On March 18, an 82-year-old woman, who was walking on the pavement encircling the roundabout, was hit by a car travelling on the roundabout. Residents have since expressed concern about their safety.

The LTA subsequently said it would introduce the speed-regulating strips - as well as speed advisory signs on the 30kmh speed limit - before the roundabout for cars approaching from Marine Parade Road or Amber Road. The strips are to slow down vehicles.

On Sunday, an LTA spokesman said it will monitor the effectiveness of the measure as well as review the "feasibility of implementing additional measures to maintain a safe road environment".

Yesterday, Mr Lim said one measure being discussed with the LTA is installing safety barriers around the roundabout to protect pedestrians on the pavement. Such barriers would be similar to those found on the sides of expressways in Singapore, he added.

"These would be safer than railings," he said, adding that the LTA would assess if it was technically feasible to install such barriers.

Mr Lim, who sits on the Government Parliamentary Committee for Transport, said he had also asked for temporary barriers to be put up along the pavement until a permanent solution was found.

But, he added, there were no plans to introduce traffic lights at the roundabout, unlike at Newton Circus. The reason is that, unlike Newton Circus which serves six roads - Dunearn, Bukit Timah, Newton, Scotts and Keng Lee roads and Clemenceau Avenue - the Marine Parade roundabout serves only Marine Parade Road and Amber Road.

In a written reply to a parliamentary question by Tanjong Pagar GRC MP Melvin Yong last month, Transport Minister Khaw Boon Wan said traffic police had recorded an average of nine accidents a year at Newton Circus and its adjoining lanes between 2016 and last year.

Mr Khaw also said measures, such as new crosswalks and additional traffic signals, were being introduced to improve road safety at Newton Circus.