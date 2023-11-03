Speed limiters will soon be required for lorries in lower weight category

SINGAPORE - To improve road safety, all lorries must soon be equipped with a speed limiter if their maximum laden weight (MLW) is between 3,501 and 12,000kg. This will ensure the speed limit of 60kmh is not exceeded.

Lorry owners can start installing the devices in 2024, said the Traffic Police (TP) in a statement on Friday. Depending on the maximum laden weight and registration date of the vehicle, drivers will be given up to three years to do so.

Currently, it is compulsory for goods vehicles with a MLW exceeding 12,000kg to have a speed limiter installed.

“The speed limiter regime aims to improve road safety and driving behaviour. It complements other measures intended to reduce fatalities and injuries among all road users,” said the TP.

For lorries registered before 2018, a speed limiter must be installed before 2026 if their MLW is between 5,001kg and 12,000kg, and before July 2026 for those with a MLW between 3,501kg and 5,000kg.

For newer lorries registered from 2018, drivers will have to install the device before 2027 if the MLW of their vehicle is between 5,001kg and 12,000kg, and do so before July 2027 if the MLW is between 3,501kg and 5,000kg.

Speed limiters will also be required for imported lorries to be approved from 2026. Relevant documentation should be submitted to the Land Transport Authority during the vehicle’s pre-registration.

“TP is reviewing their laws to strengthen deterrence against speed-limiter offences such as tampering and non-compliant speed limiters, and against unauthorised speed limiter works,” added the TP.

To install speed limiters for lorries, companies will have to apply for an authorisation certificate online at https://go.gov.sg/tp-authorised-agent-application by Nov 31. A list of authorised companies will be published on the police website by Dec 31.

Companies which are currently authorised to install speed limiters in other vehicles are also required to apply.

The TP encourages lorry owners to opt for an electronic control unit-based speed limiter, which is newer and estimated to be less expensive than its alternative, the mechanical speed limiter.

But owners should consult the respective companies as not all lorries are compatible with electronic control unit-based speed limiters. After installation, a compliance check will be conducted by the TP to ensure the speed limiter is functioning properly.