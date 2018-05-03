Speed guns deployed to curb reckless riding

Enforcement officers are now equipped with speed guns to catch cyclists and e-scooter users who break the speed limits on paths.

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) officially deployed such devices on Tuesday, the same day that the Active Mobility Act took effect, giving the authority more powers to deal with errant riders.

The Act regulates the use of bicycles, personal mobility devices (PMDs) and power-assisted bicycles on paths, with penalties such as fines and jail time that can be meted out to offenders.

The media was shown the use of the speed guns by the LTA's active mobility enforcement officers during an enforcement blitz held at the junction of Yishun Avenue 2 and Avenue 7 yesterday.

The guns have a range of up to 1km, and also video-recording capabilities.

Under the Act, cyclists and PMD users must keep to a speed limit of 15kmh on footpaths, and 25kmh on shared paths and cycling paths. Those caught speeding can be fined up to $1,000 or jailed for up to three months, or both.



During the two-hour operation yesterday, PMD users - mostly e-scooter riders - were also pulled over and had their devices weighed and measured.

The Act mandates that PMDs cannot weigh more than 20kg, must not go faster than 25kmh, and must not exceed a width of 700mm.

A total of eight devices were seized, the first time the LTA is doing so under the newly effective Act. The PMDs weighed an average of more than 30kg.

The LTA has deployed active mobility enforcement officers to deter reckless riding behaviour since 2016. Riders were mostly issued advisories for unsafe behaviour.

Mr Willy Soo, a manager at the LTA's Active Mobility Enforcement Section, said: "We have continued our usual deployments. The only difference... is that from May 1 onwards, we can actually give out a fine to errant users."

One of those caught with a non-compliant e-scooter was a 37-year-old, who gave his name only as Mr Wong. His scooter weighed 37kg.

Mr Wong, who works in the food catering industry, said he bought his e-scooter about 11/2 years ago for over $2,000.

"I know it won't pass (under the law), but I couldn't sell it off. Without my e-scooter, I will now have to take the bus," he said in Mandarin.

Under the Active Mobility Act, PMD retailers cannot sell non-compliant devices, and must display warning notices containing rules of device usage.

Mobot director Ifrey Lai said: "The measures are effective to control compliance of offline retailers, but it would be difficult to enforce on online retailers - the reason being they are not required to disclose their company name and address."