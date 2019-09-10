SP Group's electric-vehicle chargers grow to 200 islandwide

SP Group has installed 200 electric-vehicle (EV) charging points across the island, four times the number it had as at June this year.

Giving an update on its roll-out, the utility group said yesterday the 200 points include 52 direct current (DC) fast chargers.

By next year, SP is targeting 1,000 charging points, of which 250 will be high-speed DC chargers.

DC fast chargers are seen to be most convenient for users who need to charge their vehicles on the go. They can charge up a car in as little as 30 minutes, compared with six to eight hours for a normal charger.

SP said some of its DC charging points are in the Central Business District, with Republic Plaza being the first commercial building in the CBD to host a fast charger.

Other new charging locations include Orchard Road, Sentosa and Paya Lebar.

EV drivers visiting Orchard Road can now charge their cars at Shaw Centre.

Related Story SP Group to build largest public electric vehicle charging network by 2020

Elsewhere, Resorts World Sentosa is hosting Sentosa's first fast chargers, while a cluster of 20 charging points are at Paya Lebar Quarter.

SP Group's head of strategic development Goh Chee Kiong said: "Our aim is to drive green mobility in Singapore. By building the largest and fastest public EV charging network islandwide, we reduce range anxiety and shorten the time needed to charge the vehicles."

Mr Christopher Wehner, managing director of BMW Group Asia, said: "BMW still believes electrification is the future in Singapore, and it's clear we aren't the only ones.

"I find it extremely heartening to see companies such as SP Group invest in the development of the charging infrastructure and in key areas of Singapore."

He described the race to mass adoption of electrified vehicles as a marathon, not a sprint, adding that it will be won only if companies work together to provide a complete ecosystem.

52 Number of direct current (DC) fast chargers, out of the 200 charging points, installed across the island. 30 mins How long it takes for a DC fast charger to charge up a car, compared with six to eight hours for a normal charger.

"BMW Asia is doing its part by continually introducing the latest EVs and plug-in hybrids into the market," added Mr Wehner.

Currently, BMW has one electric model - the i3 - and a number of plug-in hybrids, which still have an internal combustion engine but can cover up to 50km on pure electric mode.

Hyundai agent Komoco, which currently has two electric models, said: "We're glad that electric car charging stations are now more readily available and conveniently located for the public."