Some S'pore-bound travellers can now take virtually supervised ARTs

Eligible travellers flying to Singapore from the United States, Australia and most countries in Europe can now turn to virtually supervised antigen rapid tests (ARTs) to fulfil their pre-departure Covid-19 test requirement.

This would make it more convenient and, in some cases, cheaper for travellers to take the pre-departure tests. The virtually supervised tests generally cost under $30. But the option is not yet available to short-term visitors such as tourists.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) said in an update on its website that the virtually supervised test option will be available to Singapore citizens, permanent residents and work pass holders departing from some countries. These countries include India, the United Kingdom, member states of the European Union and several countries in the Middle East.

MOH said that travellers looking to tap this new option should use only ART kits that are approved for distribution and use in Singapore or in the relevant countries. It also reminded travellers that the test must be taken within two days before departure for Singapore.

MOH had in January started a pilot programme for those taking Covid-19 ARTs to do so over video consultations with healthcare providers. These tests can now be used for pre-departure testing by those travelling out of Singapore and in rostered routine testing.

Covid-19 patients can also use the virtually supervised ARTs to register their infections in the national records.

As at Tuesday, 27 service providers are able to virtually supervise pre-departure ARTs for travellers heading to Singapore.

Healthcare providers told ST they expect demand for such virtually supervised tests to rise rapidly.

A Kingston Medical Group spokesman said about 500 customers use its virtual ART supervision service every day, with 95 per cent of customers tapping the service to fulfil requirements for travelling out of Singapore.

Dr Edwin Chng, medical director of Parkway Shenton, said the healthcare provider has received many inquiries about virtually supervised ARTs for inbound travellers.

A Raffles Medical Group spokesman said: "Since the announcement of the acceptance of the supervised virtual ART as a pre-departure test for travellers arriving in Singapore, we have seen the majority of new bookings from this segment."