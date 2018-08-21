Some roads in Marina Centre area to be closed between Sept 12 and 18 for F1 race

SINGAPORE - Some roads around the Marina Centre area will be closed for a week next month for the Formula 1 race.

The closures will start from 12.01am on Sept 12 and all affected roads will be fully accessible again by 5.30am on Sept 18, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said in a statement on Tuesday (Aug 21).

The road closures will take place over seven days in a similar arrangement to previous years, but organisers have made arrangements to progressively reopen more roads earlier after the race, the LTA said.

Race infrastructure will be set up from Sept 12, and the race will take place from Sept 14 to 16.

Some affected roads will still be open at selected hours during the road closure period to facilitate traffic movement during morning and evening peak hours.

Those driving can also access the Marina Centre area via a a single lane along Raffles Boulevard via Nicoll Highway during some hours on the affected days.

Taxis will be able to access this lane at all times, except when the race is ongoing on Sept 15 and 16.

In addition, motorists can also enter the Marina Centre area via Temasek Boulevard from Rochor Road (after exiting the East Coast Parkway) throughout the day.

Traffic wardens will be deployed on-site to direct traffic and assist the public, to ensure smooth traffic flow. Motorists can also refer to road information and directional signs that will be put up in the vicinity for further directions.

GRAPHICS: LAND TRANSPORT AUTHORITY



LTA added that the operating hours of MRT train services will be extended during race days to cope with commuter volume.

Trains services will be available at City Hall MRT station until 12.30am on Sept 14 and 15, and until 12.45am on Sept 16.

Free shuttle buses will also be available between Lavender MRT station and Gate 1 of the race venue.

LTA advised the public to plan their journeys ahead of time and use public transport during the road closure period between Sept 12 and Sept 18.

Ticket holders are also encouraged to make use of public transport during race days to get to the race venue as most gates are within walking distance to an MRT station, the authority added.

For more information, visit www.lta.gov.sg