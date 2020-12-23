Some bus and train services to be extended on New Year's Eve

SINGAPORE - Some bus and train services will be extended on New Year's Eve on Dec 31 to allow commuters to return home, operators SBS Transit and SMRT said on Wednesday (Dec 23).

The last trains on the North-South line and East-West line will depart from City Hall at 1am on Jan 1. These trains terminate at Marina South Pier, Jurong East, Pasir Ris and Tuas Link.

Meanwhile, the last trains on the Circle Line will depart from Dhoby Ghaut at 12.27am towards Harbourfront.

The last train will depart from Harbourfront at 12.24am, towards Dhoby Ghaut.

The operational hours of the North East Line (NEL) and the Downtown Line (DTL) will also be extended by at least an hour.

The last train on the NEL headed towards Punggol will depart HabourFront Station at 1am, while the last train towards HarbourFront will leave Punggol Station at 12.32am

The Sengkang-Punggol Light Rail Transit service will also run later until after the last NEL trains arrive at their respective town centre stations.

On the DTL, the last train leaving Bukit Panjang Station for the Expo Station, as well as the last train from Expo Station towards Bukit Panjang, will depart at 12.34am.

To complement the extension of train operational hours, the last bus timings will also be extended for several services.

This applies to 22 bus services under SBS, namely 60A, 63M, 181, 222, 225G, 228, 229, 232, 238, 240, 241, 243G, 261, 269, 291, 292, 293, 315, 325, 410W, 804 and 812.

The last bus timings for these services range from 1.25am to 2.05am.

Several SMRT bus services will also be extended.

The last buses for services 920, 922 and 973A will depart Bukit Panjang interchange at 1.50am. Buses 300, 301, 302, 307 and 983A will leave Choa Chu Kang interchange at 2.05am.

Additionally, the last buses for 859A and 883A will leave Sembawang interchange at 2am, while buses 901, 911, 912 and 913 will depart at 1.55am from Woodlands interchange.