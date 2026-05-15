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A solar-powered bus display that is up for testing and feedback, near Little India MRT station on May 11.

SINGAPORE - A solar-powered colour electronic paper display, which looks like ink on paper, is being trialled in Singapore – a decade after an earlier version of the technology was tested.

The 2016 trial found that the display faded under strong sunlight.

As the technology has advanced, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) is again testing its performance in displaying transport information for commuters under outdoor conditions.

LTA is also testing the effectiveness of solar and battery systems to sustain low-power display devices, it said.

It is partnering with tech services firm NCS to test the e-paper display from April to October 2026, at a bus stop outside Little India MRT station. LTA did not say how many other bus stops will have the e-paper display during the trial.

When The Straits Times visited the bus stop in Little India on a sunny Monday evening at 6pm, the e-paper bus arrival information board was easier to read, even under sunlight, than the other current displays that use light-emitting diode (LED) technology.

NCS, which manufactured the colour e-paper display, declined to disclose how much the display costs, compared with other bus displays currently in use, when asked by ST.

Commuters are encouraged to share their feedback by scanning the QR code on the trial panel.