Solar-powered, colour e-paper bus information display under testing by LTA
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- LTA and NCS are trialling solar-powered, colour e-paper bus arrival displays at Little India until Oct 2026. This tests technology advancements and low-power systems.
- The new e-paper display operates 24/7, showing clear bus times even in strong sunlight. It is easier to read and more eco-friendly than current LED boards.
- This trial addresses issues from a failed 2016 test. Commuter feedback via QR code will inform LTA's future plans and technical feasibility.
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SINGAPORE - A solar-powered colour electronic paper display, which looks like ink on paper, is being trialled in Singapore – a decade after an earlier version of the technology was tested.
The 2016 trial found that the display faded under strong sunlight.
As the technology has advanced, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) is again testing its performance in displaying transport information for commuters under outdoor conditions.
LTA is also testing the effectiveness of solar and battery systems to sustain low-power display devices, it said.
It is partnering with tech services firm NCS to test the e-paper display from April to October 2026, at a bus stop outside Little India MRT station. LTA did not say how many other bus stops will have the e-paper display during the trial.
When The Straits Times visited the bus stop in Little India on a sunny Monday evening at 6pm, the e-paper bus arrival information board was easier to read, even under sunlight, than the other current displays that use light-emitting diode (LED) technology.
NCS, which manufactured the colour e-paper display, declined to disclose how much the display costs, compared with other bus displays currently in use, when asked by ST.
Commuters are encouraged to share their feedback by scanning the QR code on the trial panel.