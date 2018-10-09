Soak in the festival of lights on LTA's Deepavali-themed trains

SINGAPORE - The lights may well guide you home one of these days, as the Land Transport Authority (LTA) unveils themed trains to celebrate this year's Hindu Festival of Lights, or Deepavali.

Rolled out on Saturday (Oct 6), one such train will be on the North-East Line and another will be on the Downtown Line, until Nov 9.

Their cabins will be splashed with brightly coloured designs that are ubiquitous during Deepavali season, featuring patterns of the Indian celestial swan (Annapatchi) as well as rangoli motifs.

Little India MRT station will be decked out in similar fashion, with coloured designs adorning the stairs, escalators and walkways.

Five buses, on services 23, 64, 65, 147 and 166, will also be Deepavali-themed. Look out for them while they are on their usual routes in areas such as HarbourFront, Clementi, Tampines, Hougang and Little India.

Deepavali falls on Nov 6 this year.

LTA has started introducing themed trains in recent years. In 2016, a special red-and-white train was unveiled for National Day, and a Christmas-themed train was also showcased later that year. Since then, buses and trains have also been dressed up during various cultural and ethnic festivals.

