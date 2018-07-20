SMRT to face $1.9m in fines for deaths of two trainees and flooding incident

SINGAPORE - Rail operator SMRT faces fines totalling $1.9 million for two incidents - an accident in March 2016 which resulted in the death of two SMRT trainees and the flooding incident in October last year (2017) which disrupted train services for about 16,500 passengers.

In a statement on Friday (July 20), the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said that in the 2016 case, investigations found the SMRT work team had not complied with operating procedures for track access during train service hours.

"These lapses were further compounded by inadequate supervision of MRT operations at the time of the accident," it said, adding that the operator had failed to take necessary measures to ensure the safety and health of employees.

On March 22, 2016, two SMRT trainees were hit by a train while they were on the railway tracks as they investigated a possible signalling fault between Tampines and Pasir Ris stations.

SMRT will be fined $400,000 for this incident.

In the case of last October's flooding incident, LTA's investigations found SMRT "fully responsible", as it would have been preventable if the Bishan storm water sump pit and its pumping system had been properly maintained.

The authority said it intended to issue a fine of $1.5 million to SMRT for the incident under the Rapid Transit Systems Act.

"In assessing the penalty amount for each of the two incidents, LTA has considered all facts and the severity of the incidents. LTA will also consider any other mitigating facts which the operator may raise as part of the due process for the imposition of the financial penalties," it said, adding that the fines collected will go to the Public Transport Fund to help needy families with transport fares.

The LTA added that last November's (2017) collision between two trains at the Joo Koon station was due to a problem with the signalling system and not by SMRT's actions.

SMRT in a statement on Friday apologised for the incidents and said that it was committed to "doing all we can to prevent future incidents from happening".

It said that since the incidents, it has implemented various measures and adopted the Kaizen methodology, to continually strengthen and enhance its systems and staff management.

SMRT added that it has also been "working closely with LTA to improve the reliability, maintainability and safety of our MRT network, as well as to enhance network resilience and robustness".

"In recent months, trains have been running more smoothly, providing better journeys to our commuters. SMRT is fully committed to our mission of providing safe, secure and reliable services to commuters," said SMRT's chairman Seah Moon Ming.