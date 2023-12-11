SMRT to extend selected train, bus services on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve

SINGAPORE – Revellers can ring in Christmas and the New Year before taking public buses and trains home, as SMRT will extend selected services past midnight on the eve of both days.

The North-South Line (NSL), East-West Line (EWL), Circle Line (CCL), Thomson-East Coast Line (TEL) will be extended into the early hours of Dec 25 and Jan 1.

The last EWL trains from City Hall bound for both Pasir Ris and Tuas Link will depart at 1.52 am.

The last CCL train departing to Dhoby Ghaut from HarbourFront will depart at 1.17am, while NSL trains departing from Orchard in both directions will depart at 1.45am.

The last TEL train departing from Woodlands North to Gardens by the Bay will depart at 1.17am and the train travelling in the other direction will depart at 1.40am.

On Jan 1, trains departing from City Hall to Pasir Ris, Tuas Link and Jurong East will depart at 2.15am and the train bound for Marina South Pier will depart at 1.55am. The last CCL train to Harbourfront from Dhoby Ghaut will depart at 1.41am.

The last TEL train departing from Woodlands North to Gardens by the Bay will depart at 1.47am and the train travelling in the other direction will depart at 2.10am.

There will be no extension for the Bukit Panjang LRT service and Changi Airport service on both dates.

The operating hours for selected bus services across three interchanges will also be extended.

Bus services 300, 301, 302, 307 and 983A will depart from Choa Chu Kang bus interchange at 2.45am on Dec 25, and 3.25am on Jan 1.

Services 901, 911, 912A, 912B and 913 will depart from Woodlands Integrated Transport Hub at 2.45am on Dec 25, and 3.10am on Jan 1.

Services 920, 922 and 973A will depart from Bukit Panjang bus interchange at 2.55am on Dec 25, and 3.20am on Jan 1.

For more information, the public can visit SMRT’s website or contact its customer hotline at 1800-336-8900 from 7.30am to 8pm daily.