SMRT’s noise monitoring system cuts time needed to probe complaints from three days to one

SINGAPORE - Rail operator SMRT has cut the time needed to investigate noise complaints from three days to one, thanks to a noise monitoring system that it developed in-house.

The system has a centralised database that compiles five sources of information – commuter complaints, track inspection, track maintenance, noise measurement and track access data – which allows SMRT to process information more quickly than before, when each set of data was housed separately.

On average, SMRT receives about 150 noise complaints from residents annually.

The system, housed within SMRT’s Maintenance Engineering Centre (MEC) at Kim Chuan Depot, is among the features that the company has created to improve operations and overall service reliability.

Spanning around 3,500 sq ft, the MEC monitors and controls the maintenance activities of the North-South, East-West and Circle MRT lines.

The Thomson-East Coast Line will be added in the coming year, said SMRT.

The Straits Times had an exclusive tour of the centre, which was set up in consultation with the Land Transport Authority (LTA) in November 2022 and opened officially in April this year.

The main portion of the MEC has a wall of screens projecting real-time train operations on individual MRT lines, water levels at various canals, and live footage from the battery of closed-circuit television cameras positioned in MRT stations, among other information.

The operation engineering office, which houses 10 analysts, forms the other part of the MEC.

The MEC operates around the clock, covering operations during both operating hours and engineering hours after service ends throughout the year.

Besides the noise monitoring system, SMRT has also created digital dashboards to keep tabs on other aspects of its rail operations – including rolling stock, or trains, signalling, track work, as well as infrastructure.

For the rolling stock dashboard, for example, six different areas that reflect the mission-critical sub-systems are measured and monitored to ensure that the trains are operating properly.

The information from these dashboards allows SMRT staff to respond more quickly to issues that arise, and determine the course of action to be taken – for instance, whether to remedy the problem during or after service hours.

SMRT said the MEC also improves the way it plans maintenance work, as the information provided helps staff to monitor the condition of various components, and allows them to prioritise what to maintain first and the resources needed.