SMRT’s head of Thomson-East Coast Line leaving for overseas job

SINGAPORE – Mr Shahrin Abdol Salam, managing director of Temasek-owned rail operator SMRT’s Thomson-East Coast Line (TEL), has resigned for an overseas job.

Mr Shahrin, who turns 51 this year, started his career with SMRT as a maintenance engineer in 1998. In 2012, he left for the United Arab Emirates to join the Singapore Business Council (UAE) and, later, Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority, where he rose to become rail expert and adviser to the chief executive.

He returned to SMRT to become vice-president of trains planning in 2016, and was appointed head of the new TEL in June 2022. He is serving notice till the end of this month.

The 43km L-shaped TEL links the north and east of Singapore with 32 stations, and is built in five stages. The fourth stage comprising a 10.8km stretch from Tanjong Rhu to Bayshore is due to open on June 23.

Mr Shahrin would not say where he will be going, but The Straits Times understands he will be joining an organisation in Saudi Arabia.

The rail veteran, who was named Berita Harian’s Achiever of the Year in 2023, is an active grassroots leader in West Coast GRC and chairs the Ayer Rajah Community Club management committee. He also sits on the board of the Movement for the Intellectually Disabled of Singapore (Minds).

He said leaving SMRT again is “a very difficult decision to make”.

“I am extremely happy in SMRT, in particular over the last four years with the achievements the TEL has made,” he added, noting that he decided to “further my career... after much consideration”. The TEL rolled out its first stage services in January 2020.

SMRT Trains president Lam Sheau Kai will take over Mr Shahrin’s post, although there is talk that Mr Shahrin’s deputy, Mr Matthew Tong, may assume the role eventually.

Mr Lam said he is assuming Mr Shahrin’s role on top of his current responsibilities “for continuity, as Shahrin and his team have worked for me over the last two years”.

“We would like to express our deep appreciation to Shahrin for his service and contributions to SMRT. Over the years, Shahrin has made significant contributions and built a close bond with his team.

“We have a pipeline of talented people and have developed the level of leaders,” he added.