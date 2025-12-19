SMRT deputy group chief executive to step down on Feb 1

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Mr Lee Ling Wee, who has been in SMRT for 12 years, will continue to serve as adviser to the group CEO.

SINGAPORE – The deputy group chief executive officer of SMRT , who is also the president of Strides International and Engineering , will step down from his roles on Feb 1 .

In a statement on Dec 19 , SMRT said that Mr Lee Ling Wee will resign from his full-time positions to pursue his personal interests, but will continue to serve as adviser to the group CEO.

His successor in SMRT will be announced later, the statement said.

At Strides International, Mr Goh Eng Kiat will cover as president, while Mr Ang Hang Guan will helm Strides Engineering as its president.

Mr Goh is currently SMRT’s group chief business development officer , while Mr Ang is its group chief engineering officer.

Mr Lee played a “pivotal role in strengthening SMRT’s operational excellence, engineering capabilities and international ventures”, the statement, adding that he served with distinction during his 12 years there.

He was president of SMRT Trains for seven years, before becoming SMRT’s deputy group CEO and president of Strides International in 2020. He became president of Strides Engineering in 2024.

Another leadership change taking place at SMRT involves its group chief communications officer Margaret Teo.

Ms Teo will give up that role from Jan 1 to focus on her other position as group chief sustainability officer.

The statement said she will “continue to drive SMRT’s sustainability strategy and key initiatives”.

Replacing her as group chief communications officer is Ms Huang Weixian , who joined SMRT in August 2024 as its head for stakeholder and internal communications.