SMRT bus driver tests positive for Covid-19; vehicle thoroughly cleaned and disinfected

SINGAPORE - A bus driver of service 972 has tested positive for the coronavirus, said SMRT on Thursday (April 2).

The driver was last at work on March 27, had his rest day on March 28 and tested positive on March 31 when he visited a doctor, SMRT said.

"He felt unwell on March 29 and saw a doctor that day. He visited the doctor again on March 31 and was conveyed to the hospital," it added.

The driver is currently warded and in a stable condition.

"We are closely monitoring his condition and offering assistance to him and his family," SMRT said.

The company is assisting the Ministry of Health in the contact-tracing process, and said that the vehicle and premises that the driver had been in contact with have been "thoroughly cleaned and disinfected".

"The health and well-being of our commuters and staff are our top priority. We would like to assure commuters that all necessary precautions are being taken to safeguard the well-being of our commuters and staff," said SMRT Roads president Tan Kian Heong.

SMRT and SBS Transit have increased the cleaning of high commuter touchpoints in areas such as vehicles and premises in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

