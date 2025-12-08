Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

SINGAPORE – The resumption of MRT service on the East-West Line (EWL) from Bedok to Tampines and Tanah Merah to Expo got off to a smooth start on Dec 8, a day ahead of schedule after works were completed early.

Passengers whom The Straits Times spoke to were generally relieved that train service was back to normal. They included Tampines resident Faye Wong, 38, who had to add 30 minutes to her commute to work in Orchard in the past week.

During the nine-day service suspension from Nov 29 to Dec 7, the human resources manager had to make a detour by bus from Tampines to Braddell, before switching to the North-South Line to get to work.

She found out that train service had resumed only on the morning of Dec 8, when her husband – who takes the Downtown Line (DTL) to work – saw signage at Tampines station and told her about it.

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) announced in a Facebook post on the evening of Dec 7 that regular train operations would resume on Dec 8 , following the completion of track works and comprehensive testing.

MRT service at the affected stations was suspended from Nov 29 to carry out works to connect the EWL to the new East Coast Integrated Depot, which is slated to begin operations in the second half of 2026, as well as to a new platform at Tanah Merah station.

The latest service suspension is the second of three planned, with the third and final one scheduled for the first half of 2026.

Ms Wong said the alternative route she had taken in the past week was “okay for a change”, though she preferred the more direct route via the MRT.

Cabin crew member Christopher Ling, 25, was relieved that he could now take the MRT from his home in Simei to Changi Airport – instead of taking a shuttle bus service to Tampines, then the DTL to Expo, and transferring to the EWL to Changi Airport.

Mr Ling said there were instances when he could not take the longer route and had to use a private-hire car instead.

At Tanah Merah station, where the platform layout has changed , passengers on the eastbound EWL service from Tanah Merah to Expo and Changi Airport need to alight at Platform A, take the escalator , stairs or lift down to the passenger service area , then go up again to catch the train at Platform D.

Previously, these passengers could simply cross to the other side of the platform to board trains towards Changi Airport.

An MRT train leaving platform F towards Tuas Link (right) at Tanah Merah MRT station on Dec 8. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI

When ST visited Tanah Merah station from 7.30am to 8.30am, there were nearly 10 ground staff members stationed at different areas of each platform, making repeated announcements via portable microphones while ushering passengers to the correct platforms.

There were also signs that prominently displayed arrows pointing downwards , along with the direction of travel of the trains, making it clear to passengers that they had to head down to the passenger service area before ascending to the correct platform to board the train travelling in the stated direction.

SMRT staff directing passengers at Platform F towards Tuas Link MRT station at Tanah Merah MRT station on Dec 8. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI

Minimal confusion among passengers was observed, as a significant number of ground staff members were also stationed at the passenger service area to provide directions.

Ms Rashidah Abu, 55, said the signs were clear and easy to follow, although she took a few seconds to adjust to the new station layout.

The airline customer service agent, who was travelling from her home in Bedok to her workplace at Changi Airport, said the staff were helpful in guiding passengers.

She also noticed that the station had been revamped, with new digital screens and brighter lighting.

Mr Sundaramoorthy Pandiyan, 40, said it was easy to get used to the new layout, and it took him “just a matter of minutes” to change platforms to board a train towards Changi Airport.

The information technology development executive, who was travelling from Aljunied to his workplace at Expo, said the instructions given by the ground staff were clear.