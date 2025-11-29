Smooth commute on first day of planned service adjustments on the East-West Line

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

SINGAPORE - Many passengers affected by the first day of the East-West Line (EWL) shutdown between Tanah Merah and Expo stations, and between Bedok and Tampines, were relatively unfazed, though some were still unaware of the MRT service changes.

On the ground, things were mostly smooth, and passengers continued their journeys on shuttle buses or via other MRT lines, with the help of an army of crowd marshals.

The service adjustments apply from Nov 29 to Dec 8 . During this 10-day period, those travelling to Simei and Tanah Merah can take shuttle bus service, Shuttle 7, which runs between Bedok and Tampines stations. A second service, Shuttle 8, plies between Bedok and Expo stations.

Shuttle 7 operates every three to five minutes, while Shuttle 8 runs every 10 minutes.

Shuttle trains run at five-minute intervals between Tampines and Pasir Ris stations, and between Expo and Changi Airport stations. The shuttle train service between Paya Lebar and Bedok stations runs at eight-minute intervals.

These service adjustments for works connecting the existing EWL to the new East Coast Integrated Depot come after a three-day closure between Tanah Merah and Tampines from Dec 7 to Dec 9 in 2024.

The Straits Times spoke with passengers at Changi Airport, Expo and Bedok MRT stations, as well as the bus shuttle stop outside Bedok and Expo stations on the morning of Nov 29.

Mr Ravin, 32, who was waiting to board the shuttle bus to Expo from Bedok to get to his workplace at Changi Business Park said that he knew about the service adjustment about a month ago. He appreciated the smooth arrangements made to help passengers continue their journeys seamlessly.

Mr Alex Tay, 75, was on the way to Eunos from Changi Airport. The retired factory operator said that while he was not aware of the service adjustments, he was able to find his way around as there were marshals to help.

Mr Zaini, 55, who was on his way to Expo from Jurong for a sports and fitness festival, was also not aware of the service adjustments but said: “Everything has been quite comfortable so far, so no complaints.”

Mr Nicholas Siew, 42, said that he will reach the furniture showroom where he works at a little later than usual today. He had underestimated the additional time required for his commute but will make adjustments from here on. “I guess it’s no choice right? Just got to wake up earlier to get to work on time,” he added before hopping on the shuttle bus.

Ms Jin Yuchen, 20, a Chinese tourist who just landed at Changi Airport, looked a bit confused outside Bedok MRT station. She said that she had misunderstood the directions and took the shuttle service from Expo station instead of switching to the Downtown Line to get to the city centre, bu t added that the marshals were very helpful.

Signage with blinking LED lights within and around Changi Airport station were spotted when ST arrived on Nov 29, just before 8am. Frequent reminders were broadcast informing travellers of the service adjustments.

When the train from Changi Airport arrived at Expo station, marshals with LED batons guided passengers to the shuttle bus queue near the station exit.

The bus shuttle, Shuttle 8, which operates between Expo and Bedok, arrived within 10 minutes of the train’s arrival. When the bus stopped outside Tanah Merah station, a marshal stepped onto the bus to inform passengers to remain on board until the Bedok stop if they planned to continue their journey on the EWL.

The shuttle bus journey from Expo to Bedok took around 25 minutes. At the bus stop at Bedok, there were more marshals guiding passengers to the MRT station.

In the opposite direction, at the station exit outside Bedok Mall, passengers queued for Shuttle 8 service which will take them towards Expo station in a tentage, manned by yet more marshals. There is also a priority boarding point for seniors and those who use personal mobility aids.

ST observed that the interval for the bus shuttle arrivals at the stop was under 10 minutes.

Commuters queuing for the shuttle bus service near Bedok MRT station on Nov 29. ST PHOTO: SHINTARO TAY

Mr Lam Sheau Kai, president of SMRT Trains, which runs the EWL, said that in consultation with the Land Transport Authority (LTA), the operator has deployed 10 times more manpower across the affected stations to help passengers and manage crowd flow effectively.

“Our priority is to minimise inconvenience to commuters while essential works are carried out to connect the East-West Line (EWL) to the new East Coast Integrated Depot. We appreciate your patience and understanding during this period,” said Mr Lam.



Mr Lam told ST at Bedok station that timing the works and service adjustments for December means that fewer commuters will be affected, as it is the year-end school holiday period.

The LTA estimates 180,000 passengers could be affected daily over the 10 days of service adjustments.

During the period of the service suspension, works are being done to connect tracks to the new depot as well as a new platform at Tanah Merah station.

The works at Tanah Merah station will allow the Thomson-East Coast Line (TEL) to operate on two tracks.

The eastbound EWL service towards Pasir Ris will operate from the new platform from Dec 9.

Passengers who need to transfer between trains will then have to go down to the level of the passenger service centre before ascending to reach the other platform.

This is a change from the current set-up where they can simply cross to the other side of the platform to board trains to Changi Airport.

The 14km stretch between Tanah Merah and Changi Airport stations will become part of a new TEL extension, which will pass through the future Changi Airport Terminal 5. The TEL extension is expected to be completed in the mid-2030s, when the new airport terminal opens.