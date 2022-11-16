Slip road from Holland Road to Farrer Road closed since Nov 15 for ‘urgent’ repair of road damage

SINGAPORE - A slip road leading from Holland Road and Commonwealth Road into Farrer Road has been closed to traffic since Nov 15.

National water agency PUB, which issued a traffic advisory on Nov 15, said it was carrying out “urgent repair works along the slip road from Holland Road to Farrer Road, after damage to the road was detected”.

“The slip road is closed temporarily for the safety of road users,” the agency said, adding that its contractors “are working round the clock to complete the repair works as soon as possible, to minimise traffic disruption”.

“We apologise for the inconveniences caused in the meantime,” a spokesman said on Wednesday afternoon, but he was unable to shed more light on the cause of the road damage.

“We are still investigating,” he added.

While road repairs involving the PUB usually pertain to burst underground water pipes, the Farrer Road situation may be different. When The Straits Times went on-site to check, the section appeared to be dry.

The situation caused long tailbacks during the evening traffic peak on Nov 15, and a repeat is expected on Wednesday evening if the PUB is unable to resolve the issue soon.

The section of road leads to Lornie Highway, a major link in Singapore’s ring road network. It is usually heavily used during the morning and evening traffic peaks.

Motorists heading from Holland and Commonwealth can avoid the stretch by using Napier Road towards Cluny Road to bypass the blockade and get back onto Lornie Highway.

Alternatively, they can head towards Orchard Road and use Stevens Road or Newton Road to avoid Lornie Highway altogether.