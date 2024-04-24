Slight increase in COEs for May to July, quota up 2.7% to 15,104

SINGAPORE - There will be 15,104 certificates of entitlement (COEs) available for tender between May and July, a 2.7 per cent increase from 14,707 for the current three-month period.

Announcing the quota on April 24, the Land Transport Authority said there will be 5,775 Category A COEs for the next three months, up 3 per cent up from 5,609. Such COEs are used to register smaller, less powerful cars and electric vehicles (EVs).

The number of Category B COEs, which are meant for larger, more powerful cars and EVs, will increase by 1.3 per cent to 3,944 from 3,895.

There will also be more COEs for commercial vehicles. At 1,232 pieces, it marks an increase of 5.3 per cent from 1,170 for February to April.

The number of Open category COEs will increase by 12.9 per cent to 1,048, from 928 pieces.

Although such COEs can be used to register other vehicle types except motorcycles, they tend to be used to register larger cars or EVs. This means that effectively, the number of COEs available to register the bigger cars is up to 4,992 from 4,823, an increase of 3.5 per cent.

At 3,105, the number of COEs available for motorcycles in the next three months is the same as the current period.

