6 MRT stations on EWL to close at 11pm on Fridays and Saturdays in November

SINGAPORE - Stations on a short stretch of the East-West Line will close earlier for maintenance works on several days in November.

The six stations from Pioneer to Tuas Link, including Tuas West Road, Tuas Crescent, Gul Circle and Joo Koon, will close at about 11pm on all Fridays and Saturdays of that month except Nov 30.

The dates are Nov 2, 3, 9, 10, 16, 17, 23 and 24, SMRT Corporation said in a statement on Wednesday (Oct 24).

"Engineers from the Land Transport Authority and SMRT will be using the additional hours to continue works to renew the power supply system as well as conduct other maintenance and asset renewal works," it added.

Shuttle bus services will be provided for commuters in the affected sector, stopping at bus stops near the MRT stations in two- to 10-minute intervals.

"Commuters are advised to cater for additional travelling time when travelling between MRT stations using the shuttle bus services," SMRT said.

SMRT advised commuters to check for station-specific timings at affected MRT stations on SMRT's website and social media platforms, as the timing of the last trains departing each station will vary.