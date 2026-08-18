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Six more bus interchanges, including Bishan and Tampines, to get upgraded facilities

SINGAPORE – From 2027, works to improve six more bus interchanges will get under way. These include upgrading lighting and making the facilities more inclusive, such as having more seats as well as wheelchair-accessible toilets.

The interchanges earmarked for the upgrades are Bishan, Bukit Batok, Bukit Merah, Eunos, Punggol and Tampines.

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) said on Aug 18 that the enhancements are part of continuing efforts to make public transport more comfortable, family-friendly and inclusive.

An artist’s impression of the upgraded Bukit Batok Bus Interchange. PHOTO: LAND TRANSPORT AUTHORITY

To minimise disruption to bus services, the works will be phased, the authority said .

The improvements to be made include replacing and upgrading systems such as air-conditioning, ventilation and lighting to improve comfort and energy efficiency.



Inclusive facilities like baby care or family washrooms, tactile guided paths and Braille signs on handrails, and priority queue zones will also be enhanced at these interchanges.



Priority queue zones allow the elderly, pregnant women, families with strollers and persons with disabilities to wait in designated areas near the boarding berths.

An artist’s impression of the upgraded Bukit Merah Bus Interchange. PHOTO: LAND TRANSPORT AUTHORITY

Various staff facilities , such as passenger service offices and staff lounges, will also be refurbished to better support front-line staff at the interchanges.

Similar upgrading works are under way at bus interchanges in Ang Mo Kio, Bedok, Boon Lay, Clementi, Sengkang, Serangoon and Toa Payoh.



Announced in August 2024, those works, costing about $105 million, are on track to be completed by 2027.