Six airlines to operate VTL services between S’pore and KL from Nov 29

SINGAPORE - Travellers will be able to choose from six designated services in each direction when the Malaysia-Singapore quarantine-free air travel scheme kicks off on Nov 29.

AirAsia, Jetstar Asia, Malaysia Airlines, Malindo Air, Scoot and Singapore Airlines will operate these services, said the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) on Thursday (Nov 18).

Applications for the Singapore-Malaysia Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) scheme will start from Nov 22, said CAAS.

According to Malaysia’s immigration authority, there will be no limit on the capacity and aircraft type for the planes operating the designated services between Singapore and Kuala Lumpur.

The reopening covers only air travel, and does not include land travel via the Causeway or Second Link.

Long-term pass holders and short-term visitors looking to enter Singapore can apply for a pass to tap the VTL from 10am on Nov 22.

But Singapore citizens, permanent residents and children under the age of 12 do not have to apply.

Passengers will have to be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 with a vaccine that is recognised by the health authorities in both countries. But children under aged 12 will qualify without the need to show proof of vaccination.

According to a document published on the Immigration Department of Malaysia's website, both Malaysia and Singapore can amend the requirements for travel under this arrangement by giving written notice to the other party at least 48 hours in advance.

Under the scheme, travellers landing in Changi Airport will have to self-isolate after leaving the airport and wait up till 24 hours for the results from their Covid-19 on arrival polymerase chain reaction (PCR) swab test.

But those landing in KL International Airport will likely be able to get their swab test results within one to three hours. They will have to wait for the results at a designated waiting area before immigration.

Additional services and other new entry/ exit points can be added on upon mutual agreement.

Travellers entering Singapore under the VTL scheme do not have to serve a stay-home notice. Instead, they will be required to test negative for Covid-19 two days prior to departure for Singapore, as well as upon arrival.

Travellers can submit either a negative test result from either a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) swab test or a professionally administered antigen rapid test.

Upon arrival, they will be required to take a PCR test, and can go about their activities if they test negative.

The Singapore-Kuala Lumpur air route was among the busiest in the world, before the Covid-19 pandemic struck.

Transport Minister S Iswaran said in a Facebook post that the VTLs between Malaysia and Singapore is an important step in reopening borders between two close neighbours.

“We are also in advanced discussions with Malaysia on restoring land travel across the Causeway and Second Link, and hope to provide more details soon,” he added.

Meanwhile, Malaysia Airlines and Singapore Airlines (SIA) jointly announced on Thursday that they will reactivate and expand their codeshare arrangement between Singapore and Kuala Lumpur.

From Nov 29, travellers with Singapore Airlines will be able to connect on Malaysia Airlines services out of Kuala Lumpur with 15 new codeshared destinations in Malaysia, such as Johor Baru, Kota Kinabalu and Langkawi.

From Jan 1 next year, Malaysia Airlines fliers will be able to connect on SIA flights from Singapore to seven places in Europe and two locations in South Africa.

Note: The article has been updated following a change to CAAS' press release.